Cardinal Parolin issues renewed call for end to Holy Land violence

July 23, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, issued a renewed call for an to violence in Gaza.

Cardinal Parolin said that Christians and others who have died in attacks there “are the object of an unacceptable violence; all are victims of a conflict that must end as soon as possible.”

“We take them all into our hearts, we truly feel them all present within us, and for all—for everyone—we implore the peace of God and, above all, through their sacrifice, their blood, we pray for the end of this tragedy,” he added.

