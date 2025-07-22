Catholic World News

Kidnapped Nigerian priest who served in Alaska is released unharmed

July 22, 2025

» Continue to this story on Anchorage Daily News

CWN Editor's Note: Father Alphonsus Afina, a Nigerian priest who served for years as a chaplain in the Diocese of Fairbanks, Alaska, has been released by kidnappers who seized him on June 1.

Father Afina had been seized by armed men ambushed a convoy in which he was traveling, firing a rocket-propelled grenade that destroyed one vehicle and killed one man. Bishop John Bogma Bakeni of Maidururi said that the attackers were members of the Boko Haram terrorist group.

The bishop reported that Father Afina was in good health when he was released, suffering only from minor wounds on his legs from having been tightly bound. He was expected to return to his parish assignment in Mubi.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!