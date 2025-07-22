Catholic World News

Israeli ambassador to Vatican: Blame Hamas for continued fighting

July 22, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Yaron Sideman, the Israeli ambassador to the Holy See, laid all responsibility for the continued warfare in Gaza on Hamas in an interview with Crux.

“Hamas’ barbarism initiated the war, it is solely responsible for it, and it is the sole obstacle to bringing it to an end,” the Israeli envoy insisted. He said that Israel has accepted all proposed ceasefire terms, while Hamas has rejected all agreements.

Sideman complained that Alistair Dutton, the head of Caritas International, was “disingenuous, to say the least,” when he reported that the people of Gaza are now living under “unbearable conditions.” He said that the elimination of Hamas leadership is the only solution to the suffering. Sideman predicted that “just as most of the world released a sigh of relief after Israel set back Iran’s nuclear program, so will the future of Gaza dramatically improve after Israel removes Hamas as a military and governing force.”

