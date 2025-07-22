Catholic World News

Israel’s actions in Gaza are unjustifiable, Jerusalem cardinal says

July 22, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: After returning from a three-day visit to Gaza, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem described Israel’s actions there as “not justifiable.”

“As the Pope rightly said—and we continually repeat—all of this is not justifiable,” Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, OFM, told Vatican News.” I’d like to clarify one thing: we have nothing against the Jewish world, and we absolutely don’t want to appear to be against Israeli society and Judaism. But we have a moral duty to express our criticism of this government’s policies in Gaza with absolute clarity and frankness.”

The prelate, who visited Gaza’s Catholic parish from July 18 to 20, said that he was struck by the “enormous expanses of tents that weren’t there before,” as well as “the mutilated children” in hospitals, “blinded by the effects of the bombings.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!