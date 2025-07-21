Catholic World News

German archdiocese sees complaints against cardinal as ‘baseless’

July 21, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Cologne has dismissed a complaint that Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki “re-victimized” sex-abuse victims by his handling of complaints. The archdiocese reports that the complaints are “obviously baseless,” and built on “false assumptions.”

The complaint was filed by the Betroffenenbeirat, a group of victims’ advocated working under the authority of the German bishops’ conference.

Cardinal Woelki has broken with the leadership of the episcopal conference, refusing to endorse the radical recommendations of the bishops’ “Synodal Path.”

