Sri Lanka archdiocese seeks prosecution of top official for Easter church bombings

July 21, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Colombo, Sri Lanka, has called for the criminal prosecution of a former police official who was dismissed on July 19 because of his role in the Easter 2019 bombing of Christian churches that caused 279 deaths.

Nilantha Jayawardena, who was head of the Director of the State Intelligence Service at the time of the bombings, was charged with negligence by an investigative panel because of his failure to prevent the bombings. Cyril Gamini Fernando, a spokesman for the archdiocese, welcomed that disciplinary action but suggested more. “This is for the negligence part of it, but we want the authorities to investigate Jayawardena’s role in the attack itself,” he said.

