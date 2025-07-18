Catholic World News

Benedictine abbey in Belgium temporarily dissolved following abuse allegations

July 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Citing abuse allegations involving adults, the abbot president of the Benedictine Subiaco Cassinese Congregation temporarily dissolved community life at Keizersberg Abbey in Belgium and dispersed its monks to other monasteries.

The ministry of a deacon at the abbey was also suspended because of “defects of form in his ordination to the diaconate,” CNA reported.

In addition, Abbot President Ignasi Fossas, OSB, suspended the abbot of a Dutch abbey, barred him from public ministry, and referred his case to the Vatican. In doing so, he cited “transgressive behavior between adults.”

