Memo calls for ‘generous’ religious accommodations in US executive branch

July 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The US Office of Personnel Management issued a memorandum on July 16 calling on executive branch agencies to “adopt a generous approach to approving religious accommodations” requested by the over two million civilian federal employees.

Accommodations include allowing remote work, otherwise frowned upon by the Trump administration.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

