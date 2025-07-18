Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat calls for immediate debt relief, says poverty is ‘central’ international priority

July 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing a UN forum, a Vatican diplomat said that “my Delegation reaffirms that poverty must remain the central and urgent priority of the international community. Poverty eradication is not merely an economic exercise; it is a moral imperative.”

Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, said earlier this week that “efforts to eradicate poverty are undermined by the unbearable burden of repaying sovereign debts. It is impossible to eradicate poverty when 3.4 billion people live in countries that spend more on interest payments than on healthcare and education combined.”

“Accordingly, my Delegation calls for immediate debt relief” for impoverished nations, “including cancellation and debt restructuring, as well as access to concessional financing,” he added.

