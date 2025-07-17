Catholic World News

Pope welcomes ecumenical pilgrims

July 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV met on July 17 with participants in an ecumenical Orthodox-Catholic pilgrimage to the Holy Land, led by Cardinal Joseph Tobin on Newark and Greek Orthodox Archbishop Elpidophoros.

“It is my hope that your pilgrimage will confirm all of you in the hope born of our faith in the risen Lord,” the Pope told the group. He remarked that their pilgrimage was a “return to the sources” of early Christian history, with stops in Rome, Constantinople, and Nicea.

