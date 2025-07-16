Catholic World News

Venezuelan bishops urge government respect for human rights

July 16, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Venezuelan Catholic bishops, who have clashed repeatedly with the country’s government, have issued a pastoral statement calling for “a more perfect justice among people, and the recognition that the dignity of the human person and the common good stand above the tranquility of those who do not wish to renounce their privileges.”

Issued at the conclusion of their plenary meeting, the bishops’ statement—entitled “Builders of Peace in Justice and Freedom”—urges political leaders “to ensure that the fundamental rights of citizens enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic are recognized, respected, and promoted.”

