USCCB, other Catholic organizations urge FDA: Protect women from mifepristone

July 16, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The US bishops’ Secretariat of Pro-Life Activities, joined by five other Catholic organizations, said in a letter to the Food and Drug Administration’s commissioner that the FDA has “an ethical obligation to protect women from the dangers that mifepristone presents to women’s health and safety.”

The signatories of the letter said that a recent study, “covering 865,727 chemical abortion cases from 2017 to 2023, found that 10.93% of women experienced serious adverse events such as infection, sepsis, hemorrhage, and incomplete abortion—a rate shockingly 22 times higher than previously acknowledged by the FDA.”

“Given these alarming ethical and clinical findings, the FDA has an urgent obligation to prioritize women’s health and safety,” the signatories continued. “While in this initiative we are focusing on the well-being of women, we want to stress that society is never served well by losing sight of the precious gift of life violated by abortion.”

