European Parliament calls for protection of Syria’s Christians, other religious minorities

July 16, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a 625-7 vote, with 10 abstentions, the European Parliament has passed a resolution on the urgent need to protect religious minorities in Syria, following the recent terrorist attack on a Greek Orthodox church in Damascus.

Earlier versions of the resolution garnered less support; these versions included provisions calling for an EU Syrian reconstruction fund and condemning potential American disengagement from the Middle East. With these provisions removed, the resolution garnered almost unanimous support.

