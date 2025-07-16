Catholic World News

European Parliament calls for protection of Syria’s Christians, other religious minorities

July 16, 2025

Continue to this story on Alliance Defending Freedom

CWN Editor's Note: In a 625-7 vote, with 10 abstentions, the European Parliament has passed a resolution on the urgent need to protect religious minorities in Syria, following the recent terrorist attack on a Greek Orthodox church in Damascus.

Earlier versions of the resolution garnered less support; these versions included provisions calling for an EU Syrian reconstruction fund and condemning potential American disengagement from the Middle East. With these provisions removed, the resolution garnered almost unanimous support.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

