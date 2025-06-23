Catholic World News

Suicide bombing kills 20 at Damascus church

June 23, 2025

Aid to the Church in Need

CWN Editor's Note: At least 20 people were killed, and another 50 injured, by a suicide bombing on June 22 at a Greek Orthodox church in Damascus.

The explosion at the entrance of the church killed many worshippers, and also caused casualties among people on the street outside the building.

