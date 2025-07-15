Catholic World News

Guam archbishop tells Pope: ‘we are sinking!’

July 15, 2025

» Continue to this story on Pacific Daily News

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Ryan Jimenez of Agana, Guam, reports that during a private audience with Pope Leo XIV he stressed the urgency of climate-change concerns in Oceania.

The archbishop said that he had convey a message from other bishops in the region: “Please tell the Holy Father that we are sinking in Tuvalu.” Natives of the Pacific island nation are migrating to Australia, he said. “With the effects of climate change, the rising sea levels, people are forced to leave their homes and move to another place.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!