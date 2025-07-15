Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper draws attention to Haiti, ‘the forgotten crisis’

July 15, 2025

L’Osservatore Romano devoted prominent front-page coverage in its July 12 edition to Haiti.

In “Haiti: La crisi dimenticata“ [Haiti: The forgotten crisis], Valerio Palombaro reported that “over 3,000 people were killed in the first six months of 2025 in Haiti because of increasingly rampant gang violence.” In doing so, the staff journalist cited a new report by the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

“The Haitian population, exhausted by years of poverty and fear, remains exhausted with no lasting solutions in sight,” Palombaro concluded.

The Caribbean nation of 11.8 million (map) is 94% Christian (67% Catholic) and 3% spiritist.

