Myanmar bishops encourage faithful to persevere despite war, disasters

July 11, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Three bishops of central Myanmar have joined in a pastoral letter to their people, encouraging them to put their faith in God at a time when their land is ravaged by both a bloody civil war and a devastating earthquake.

“No matter how difficult our situation may be, if we pray to God every day with faith and love, we will be able to endure all difficulties and become bearers of the Cross with Jesus Christ, receiving his grace of consolation and encouragement,” the bishops write.

The pastoral letter is signed by Bishops Mung-ngawn La Sam of Myitkyina, Raymond Sumlut Gam of Banmaw, and. Lucas Dau Ze Jeimphaung of Lashio. All three of the bishops—like thousands of their people—have been forced to leave their homes because of bombing in the region.

