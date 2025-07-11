Catholic World News

Papal message calls for local and global governance of AI

July 11, 2025

» Continue to this story on Holy See Mission

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, has written a message on behalf of Pope Leo XIV to participants in the AI for Good Summit, which is taking place in Geneva, Switzerland.

“Humanity is at a crossroads, facing the immense potential generated by the digital revolution driven by Artificial Intelligence,” Cardinal Parolin wrote in his July 10 message, adding:

On behalf of Pope Leo XIV, I would like to take this opportunity to encourage you to seek ethical clarity and to establish a coordinated local and global governance of AI, based on the shared recognition of the inherent dignity and fundamental freedoms of the human person.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!