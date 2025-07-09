Catholic World News

Bombs, machine gun fire draw closer to Gaza’s Catholic parish

July 09, 2025

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Writing “from the parish of the Holy Family in a Gaza that is now totally destroyed,” a young local Catholic said that “every day and every night, we continue to hear the terrifying noise of bombs and the crackle of machine guns.”

“They are ever closer to us,” said Suhail Abo Dawood. “And inevitably, fragments from these explosions also fall on the roof of our church and in the compound where we are barricaded.”

“We all live in fear, but especially the children are terrified,” he added. “Despite this constant suffering, which has become a horrible routine, only one thing continues to give us some consolation: prayer.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

