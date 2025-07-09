French-Iranian author pens front-page Gospel commentary for L’Osservatore Romano
July 09, 2025
The Vatican newspaper has published a front-page commentary on the parable of the Good Samaritan by Lila Azam Zanganeh, a French author whose parents were exiles from Iran.
Free eBook:
|Free eBook: The Second Collection
Reflecting on the parable—the Gospel reading at the upcoming Sunday Mass—Zanganeh said that “Jesus shows that the Samaritan, the denigrated and half-human other, is worthy of eternal life.”
“And this is the revolution,” added Zanganeh, a non-Catholic who attends Mass regularly, “Like the Samaritan, so is the other, all others. The question, therefore, is no longer ‘Whom should I love?’ but rather ‘Am I the one who loves?’“
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Further information:
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!