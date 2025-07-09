Catholic World News

French-Iranian author pens front-page Gospel commentary for L’Osservatore Romano

July 09, 2025

The Vatican newspaper has published a front-page commentary on the parable of the Good Samaritan by Lila Azam Zanganeh, a French author whose parents were exiles from Iran.

Reflecting on the parable—the Gospel reading at the upcoming Sunday Mass—Zanganeh said that “Jesus shows that the Samaritan, the denigrated and half-human other, is worthy of eternal life.”

“And this is the revolution,” added Zanganeh, a non-Catholic who attends Mass regularly, “Like the Samaritan, so is the other, all others. The question, therefore, is no longer ‘Whom should I love?’ but rather ‘Am I the one who loves?’“

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

 
Further information:
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Wed9 July
Ordinary Time

Wednesday of the Fourteenth Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of St. Augustine Zhao Rong, Priest, and Companions, Martyrs

Image for Wednesday of the Fourteenth Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of St. Augustine Zhao Rong, Priest, and Companions, Martyrs

The Church commemorates the Optional Memorial of Saint Augustine Zhao Rong (1746-1815). He was a Chinese diocesan priest who was martyred with his 119 other Chinese Catholics. Among their number was an eighteen-year-old boy, Chi Zhuzi, who cried out to those who had just cut off his right arm and were…

Learn more about this day.

July Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: