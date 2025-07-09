Catholic World News

French-Iranian author pens front-page Gospel commentary for L’Osservatore Romano

July 09, 2025

The Vatican newspaper has published a front-page commentary on the parable of the Good Samaritan by Lila Azam Zanganeh, a French author whose parents were exiles from Iran.

Reflecting on the parable—the Gospel reading at the upcoming Sunday Mass—Zanganeh said that “Jesus shows that the Samaritan, the denigrated and half-human other, is worthy of eternal life.”

“And this is the revolution,” added Zanganeh, a non-Catholic who attends Mass regularly, “Like the Samaritan, so is the other, all others. The question, therefore, is no longer ‘Whom should I love?’ but rather ‘Am I the one who loves?’“

