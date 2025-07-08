Catholic World News

Florida bishop denounces ‘Alligator Alcatraz’

July 08, 2025

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Frank Dewane of Venice, Florida, has denounced the opening of the “Alligator Alcatraz” prison in Florida in dramatic terms, even comparing it to the gulags of the Soviet Union.

Bishop Dewane, in an interview with The Pillar, said that the use of the term “Alligator Alcatraz”—to “advertise the fact that there are pythons and alligators out there guarding it”—causes fears that “no human being really deserves.”

The prisoners who might be assigned to the institution “may have violated the law, but they are not serious criminals,” the bishop continued. He questioned whether the references to wild animals was a throwback to the bloody spectacle of executions in the Colosseum of Rome, and remarked: “We consider Rome not to be a particularly civilized society.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!