French prelate named new president for papal abuse commission

July 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV has named Archbishop Thibault Verny of Chambéry, France as the president of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, replacing Cardinal Sean O’Malley, who has stepped down at the age of 81.

Archbishop Verny has been a member of the commission since 2022, and had chaired the French bishops’ commission on abuse of minors.

Cardinal O’Malley had headed the papal abuse commission since it was established by Pope Francis in 2013.

