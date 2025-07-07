Catholic World News

Papal prayer for those affected by gas explosion in Rome

July 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV offered prayers after an explosion at a gasoline station in Rome injured 45 people.

“I pray for the people involved in the explosion at a gas station this morning in the Prenestino Labicano district, in the heart of my Diocese,” he said on July 4. “I continue to follow with concern the developments of this tragic incident.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

