Archbishop Lori, Supreme Knight discuss Knights of Columbus with Pope Leo

July 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a July 4 audience, Pope Leo XIV received Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore and Patrick Kelly, respectively the Supreme Chaplain and Supreme Knight of the Knights of Columbus.

“It was an opportunity to present kind of a comprehensive picture of who the Knights are and what the Knights do and what some of its current initiatives are,” said Archbishop Lori. The Pope, he added, “asked some good questions about aspects of the work of the Knights, particularly the COR program, which is a kind of a men’s formation and evangelization program.”

