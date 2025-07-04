Catholic World News

Poland’s President Duda meets with Pontiff

July 04, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received Polish President Andrzej Duda in a July 3 audience.

Following the audience, President Duda met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations. The parties, according to the Holy See Press Office, discussed the “sound” relations between the Holy See and Poland, the nation’s sociopolitical situation, and the war in Ukraine.

Poland, a Central European nation of 38.8 million (map), is 95% Christian (93% Catholic).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!