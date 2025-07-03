Catholic World News

Vatican announces ‘Manifesto of Young Christians of Europe’

July 03, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: At a July 2 press conference (video), Archbishop Rino Fisichella, one of the two pro-prefects of the Dicastery for Evangelization, joined other prelates in discussing the Manifesto of Young Christians of Europe.

An initiative of the Spanish bishops, the Manifesto will be proclaimed in Rome on August 1 and will be associated with subsequent events in Santiago de Compostela (2027) and Jerusalem (2033).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!