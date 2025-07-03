Catholic World News

Papal condolences following death of Cardinal Dri, who spent 7 hours daily in confessional

July 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, sent a telegram of condolence on the Pope’s behalf to the archbishop of Buenos Aires, Argentina, following the death of Cardinal Luis Pascual Dri, OFM Cap, at the age of 98.

“Remembering this devoted pastor, who was so dear to Pope Francis, and who for so many years gave his life to the service of God and the Church as confessor and spiritual director, the Holy Father offers fervent prayers for the eternal repose of the aforementioned cardinal,” Cardinal Parolin wrote in his July 2 telegram.

In a profile of the late cardinal, L’Osservatore Romano recounted the various tributes paid to Cardinal Dri by Pope Francis; the newspaper also reported that Cardinal Dri spent seven hours daily in the confessional.

