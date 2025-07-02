Catholic World News

Argentine Cardinal Dri dies at 98

July 02, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Luis Pascual Dri, OFM Cap, died on June 30 at the age of 98.

Born in Argentina, Dri entered the Capuchin Franciscan seminary in 1938, three months before his 11th birthday. He professed perpetual vows in 1949 and was ordained to the priesthood in 1952. He became known for his ministry in the confessional.

Pope Francis, who spoke about Father Dri on several occasions, created him a cardinal in 2023.

