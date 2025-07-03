Catholic World News

Franciscan official rues plight of children in the Holy Land

July 03, 2025

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: In a front-page article in the July 2 edition of the Vatican newspaper, the vicar of the Franciscan Custody of the Holy Land reflected on the plight of children there.

“In Gaza, the bell for the end of school has not rung this year,” said Father Ibrahim Faltas, OFM. “All school buildings have been destroyed. Lessons no longer have timetables. There are no longer classrooms, books, notebooks and pencils.”

“In other cities of the Holy Land, an apparent normality has allowed school programs to continue, but they have often been stopped by the sound of sirens announcing the arrival of missiles,” he continued.

Father Faltas also discussed the profound questions asked by little children about the meaning of suffering, as well as the concern shown for children in Gaza by children in Franciscan schools elsewhere.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!