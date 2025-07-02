Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper highlights overcrowding, suicides in Italian prisons

July 02, 2025

In the most prominent article in its July 1 edition, L’Osservatore Romano drew attention to Italian President Sergio Mattarella’s denunciation of conditions in the nation’s prisons.

In “Insostenibile sovraffollamento“ [Unsustainable overcrowding] the newspaper reported that President Mattarella raised “the alarm on the situation in Italian prisons, drawing attention to the dramatic number of suicides and urging appropriate interventions ... The 62,445 prisoners in Italy (as of April 30, 2025) are the ones who pay the price for this dramatic condition, compared to a regular capacity of 51,280 places.”

