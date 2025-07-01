Catholic World News

São Tomé and Príncipe’s president meets with Pontiff

July 01, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The president of São Tomé and Príncipe, Carlos Vila Nova, met with Pope Leo XIV on June 30.

Following the audience, Vila Nova met with Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations. The parties discussed Church-state relations, “several aspects of the country’s political and socio-economic situation,” and “matters of a regional and international nature,” according to the Holy See Press Office.

The Central African nation of 224,000 (map) is 96% Christian (74% Catholic) and 2% Baháʼí.

