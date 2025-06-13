Catholic World News

Lebanese president meets with Pontiff

June 13, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV met on June 13 with President Joseph Aoun of Lebanon.

A brief Vatican statement issued after the meeting said that the conversation had focused on the hope that Lebanon, “through the stabilization and reform process, would experience a new season of political harmony and economic recovery, enabling it to strengthen the ideals of coexistence among faiths and the promotion of development that characterize it.” The meeting also included a more general discussion of the need for peace in the Middle East.

