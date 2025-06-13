Catholic World News

Congo bishops decry politician’s charges against Church

June 13, 2025

» Continue to this story on ACI Africa

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have denounced attacks against the public role of the Catholic Church by the country’s deputy prime minister, Jean-Pierre Bemba.

The bishops’ conference issued a statement noting “with great consternation—but not real surprise—the nonsense spoken by Mr. Jean-Pierre Bemba” in which the politician had charged that the country’s bishops were plotting to destabilize the government of President Felix Tshisekedi.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Fri13 June
Ordinary Time

Memorial of St. Anthony of Padua, Priest and Doctor of the Church; Ember Friday

Image for Memorial of St. Anthony of Padua, Priest and Doctor of the Church; <i>Ember Friday</i>

Today is the Memorial of St. Anthony of Padua (1195-1231), who was born at Lisbon, Portugal. He bacame a canon regular and then a Franciscan preaching the Gospel everywhere in Portugal and Italy. Both as a theologian and as a popular preacher he fought vigorously against heresy. His preaching was inspired…

Learn more about this day.

June Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: