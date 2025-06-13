Catholic World News

Congo bishops decry politician’s charges against Church

June 13, 2025

» Continue to this story on ACI Africa

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have denounced attacks against the public role of the Catholic Church by the country’s deputy prime minister, Jean-Pierre Bemba.

The bishops’ conference issued a statement noting “with great consternation—but not real surprise—the nonsense spoken by Mr. Jean-Pierre Bemba” in which the politician had charged that the country’s bishops were plotting to destabilize the government of President Felix Tshisekedi.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!