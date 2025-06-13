Catholic World News

Congressmen include USCCB, Catholic Charities in immigration investigation

June 13, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A Congressional investigation is seeking information about more than 200 organizations—including the US Conference of Catholic Bishops and Catholic Charities USA—about how those groups were involved in the handling of immigrants during the Biden administration.

Congressmen Mark Green and Josh Brecheen—the chairmen, respectively, of the Homeland Security Committee and Oversight Committee of the House of Representatives—sought information from non-government organizations (NGOs) that had worked with the government in resettling immigrants. The goal of the investigation is to determine if government funds were used “to facilitate illegal activity.”

In their letter to the NGOs, the lawmakers explained their concern that the Biden administration had encouraged illegal immigration “by signaling to those who arrived illegally or without proper documentation that they could expect such assistance, all expensed to American taxpayers, once they arrived in the United States.”

