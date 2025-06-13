Catholic World News

Archbishop of Tehran pleads for peace

June 13, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Dominique Joseph Mathieu of Tehran issued a call for prayer “that peace through dialogue based on a consensus will prevail” after a series of Israeli air strikes against Iran.

“It is with regret that we observe in these last few hours, once again, that peace is sought through preventive attacks instead of committing to dialogue around the negotiating table,” the cardinal wrote in a message to the AsiaNews service.

Cardinal Mathieu recalled that last year, in a meeting with Iranian Muslim leaders, Pope Francis had said that the cardinal’s role in Iran was “to integrate, include and be in contact with the nation.” There are about 22,000 Catholics in Iran, of a population of over 84 million. The entire Christian population accounts for less than 1% of the people in the overwhelmingly Islamic nation.

