Bl. Carlo Acutis, Pier Giorgio Frassati to be canonized September 7

June 13, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV will preside at the canonization of Blessed Carlo Acutis and Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati on September 7, the Vatican has announced.

The canonization of Blessed Carlo Acutis had been scheduled for April 27, the Jubilee for Teenagers, but was postponed because of the death of Pope Francis. The canonization of Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati had been set of November 20.

The scheduled canonizations were announced at a consistory of cardinals on June 13. The same consistory also approved the canonizations of:

Peter To Rot, a lay catechist martyred in Papua New Guinea in 1945;

Bartolo Longo, a Satanic priest who converted to Catholicism;

Ignazio Choukrallah Maloyan, the Armenian Catholic Archbishop of Mardin, a martyr who died in 1916, during the Armenian genocide, when he refused to embrace Islam; and

María del Monte Carmelo Rendiles Martínez, founder of the Congregation of the Servants of Jesus;

Maria Troncatti, professed religious sister of the Congregation of the Daughters of Mary Help of Christians; and

José Gregorio Hernández Cisneros, a Venezuelan doctor who died in 1919.

