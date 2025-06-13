Catholic World News

USCCB: ‘Tell the Senate to reject cuts to lifesaving aid’

June 13, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has urged the faithful to “let your Senator know that you are deeply concerned about the proposed rescissions package eliminating lifesaving assistance programs.”

“Last week, the White House sent a package of cuts to already appropriated aid, called rescissions, to Congress for approval,” according to the action alert, distributed via email on June 12. “This new rescissions package has passed the House and is expected to eliminate even more vital international assistance programs that families and children depend on.”

“Funding for these programs was already approved by both Democrats and Republicans in March,” the bishops’ conference continued. “Millions of vulnerable people worldwide, including women and children, have been impacted by the disruption of international humanitarian and development assistance by the administration.”

