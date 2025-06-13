Catholic World News

Italian bishops, government sign accord to promote legal immigration

June 13, 2025

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi of Bologna, the president of the Italian Episcopal Conference, and Italian Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi have signed a memorandum of understanding. The Italian bishops’ newspaper reported that the two-year agreement has the “aim of enhancing legal migration, allocating reception and inclusion initiatives to migrants who are entitled to it.”

The interior minister said that the agreement fosters “a model of reception that combines solidarity and legality, enhancing the fundamental role of ecclesial realities in the territories.”

Cardinal Zuppi said that the memorandum “underlines and confirms the [Church’s] collaboration with [state] institutions and the great role of ecclesial communities for reception and integration, contrasting illegality with legality.” The agreement, he added, is “a further step in guaranteeing secure rights and duties of migrants, who are never just numbers ... but people who need far-sighted integration policies.”

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!