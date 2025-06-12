Catholic World News

Pope’s genealogy chart: ‘one of the most diverse family trees’

June 12, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Tracing the genealogy of Pope Leo XIV, the New York Times has worked back through 15 generations, discovering ancestors in the Spanish nobility as well as French, Italian, and African roots. The researchers announce that “the Pope’s roots make for one of the most diverse family trees we have ever created.”

