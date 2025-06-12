Catholic World News

‘Despite great insecurity, we continue our mission,’ Nigerian priest says

June 12, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In an interview with the Fides news agency, Father Solomon Patrick Zaku, national director of the Pontifical Mission Societies in Nigeria, addressed three questions: “Can you describe the insecurity situation in Nigeria?”, “How is the Church experiencing these difficulties?”, and “Are the Pontifical Mission Societies able to work effectively?”

The nation of 237 million (map), the most populous in Africa and sixth most populous in the world, is 47% Christian (11% Catholic), 46% Muslim, and 7% ethnic religionist.

