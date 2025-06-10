Catholic World News

‘Eternity is before us,’ nun says in meditation for Jubilee of Holy See

June 10, 2025

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Sister Maria Gloria Riva of the Nuns of Perpetual Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament delivered a meditation in the presence of the Pope and other participants in the June 9 Jubilee of the Holy See (Italian text).

The five sections of her meditation, delivered in Paul VI Audience Hall, were entitled “The thread of hope,” “Do not lose your roots, do not distrust the future,” “To hope is to live for eternity,” “The Eucharist, Sacrament of our hope,” and “The sign of sure hope.”

The Jubilee of the Holy See (videos) was among the events in the 2025 jubilee year, whose theme is “Pilgrims of Hope.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!