Papal nuncio in Ukraine reports on country’s distress

June 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Visvaldas Kulbokas, the apostolic nuncio serving in Ukraine, told Vatican News that he had enjoyed a “very consoling meeting” with Pope Leo to brief the Pontiff on the country’s situation.

Archbishop Kulbokas stressed that his meeting with the Pontiff had been prayerful. “I want to emphasize this,” he said, “because prayer is our main weapon.”

Regarding the continued fighting, the archbishop said: “If, in the 21st century, the international community is unable to defend either international humanitarian law or international law itself, this is a great tragedy.”

