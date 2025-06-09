Catholic World News

Papal nuncio in Ukraine reports on country’s distress

June 09, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Visvaldas Kulbokas, the apostolic nuncio serving in Ukraine, told Vatican News that he had enjoyed a “very consoling meeting” with Pope Leo to brief the Pontiff on the country’s situation.

Archbishop Kulbokas stressed that his meeting with the Pontiff had been prayerful. “I want to emphasize this,” he said, “because prayer is our main weapon.”

Regarding the continued fighting, the archbishop said: “If, in the 21st century, the international community is unable to defend either international humanitarian law or international law itself, this is a great tragedy.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!