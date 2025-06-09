Catholic World News

African cardinal says US aid is needed and effective

June 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In an op-ed column appearing in the Wall Street Journal, Cardinal Fridolin Ambogo of Kinshasa, the president of the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar, argues that American foreign aid “is urgently needed, morally good, and of great strategic value to the US.”

Cardinal Ambongo concedes that Americans “are right to be concerned about the proper use of their limited resources.” He also insists that aid should not be linked to ideological crusades—notably for population control.

