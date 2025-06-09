Catholic World News

Leo XIV reflects on faith of Nicaea, date of Easter

June 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV address participants in a conference on the Council of Nicaea organized by the International Orthodox Theological Association and the Angelicum’s Institute for Ecumenical Studies.

The Pontiff reflected on three themes of the conference: the faith of Nicaea, synodality, and the date of Easter.

“The Council of Nicaea is not merely an event of the past but a compass that must continue to guide us towards the full visible unity of Christians,” he said in his June 7 address, adding:

I am convinced that by returning to the Council of Nicaea and drawing together from this common source, we will be able to see in a different light the points that still separate us. Through theological dialogue and with the help of God, we will gain a better understanding of the mystery that unites us. By celebrating together this Nicene faith and by proclaiming it together, we will also advance towards the restoration of full communion among us.

