Pontiff to visit Argentina, president’s office says after Milei meets with Pope

June 09, 2025

Pope Leo XIV received President Javier Milei of Argentina in a June 7 audience.

Following the meeting, the president’s office tweeted that the Pontiff “confirmed that he will visit Argentina,” the homeland of his predecessor, Pope Francis.

A Vatican statement following the meeting made no mention of a prospective papal visit to Argentina.

In its statement, the Holy See Press Office noted that after the papal audience, President Milei met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of His Holiness, and Msgr. Mirosław Wachowski, Undersecretary for Relations with States. Among the topics discussed were “socio-economic progress, the fight against poverty and the commitment to social cohesion,” and “some topics of a regional and international socio-political nature ... highlighting the importance of urgent efforts in support of peace.”

Milei gave the Pontiff books by economists F.A. Hayek and Jesús Huerta de Soto, Diario AS reported.

