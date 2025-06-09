Catholic World News

Take action on VP’s impeachment, Philippine prelate urges Senate

June 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In February, the Philippine House of Representatives impeached Vice President Sara Duterte on culpable violation of the Constitution and other charges.

Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo, president of Caritas Philippines, said that the impeachment trial in the Senate “must no longer be delayed. We call on our leaders to act with the highest sense of urgency.”

The Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines also urged the Senate to proceed with the trial.

