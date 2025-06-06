Catholic World News

Pope welcomes lay movements, different charisms

June 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV met on June 6 with leaders of lay movements, who were gathered in Rome for a conference organized by the Dicastery for Laity, Family, and Life.

The Pope said that the Church welcomes lay organizations, which present opportunities for Christians to work together. “The desire to work together for a common purpose reflects an essential reality: no one is Christian alone!” he said.

The Pope went on to note the wide variety of charisms that guide the movements, showing the diversity of the Church. He urged them, however, to act as “leaven of unity.”

