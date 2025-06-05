Catholic World News

Rekindling hope is role of believers, Vatican cardinal says at interreligious gathering

June 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue and Pontifical Gregorian University organized a June 4 conference, “Buddhists, Christians, Hindus, Jains and Sikhs: In dialogue and collaboration to renew and rekindle hope in our times.”

Vatican News reported that the dicastery’s prefect, Cardinal George Koovakad, spoke about

“the loss of hope of the masses” caused by poverty, unemployment, disease, disasters, conflicts, but also environmental devastation, discrimination, injustice, division and violence “in the name of ethnicity, religion and nationality,” while a growing sense is spreading “of indifference towards the legitimate needs, rights and aspirations of other people and nations” and “the associated inhumanity towards the suffering of their fellow men.”



Faced with “a sense of despair accompanied by pessimism and cynicism,” the role of believers, he added, is precisely that of “renewing and rekindling hope in the minds and hearts of people,” according to a “collective responsibility.”

