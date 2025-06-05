Catholic World News

Pope Leo calls for defense of intrinsic dignity of every human person

June 05, 2025

Addressing French-speaking pilgrims at his June 4 general audience, Pope Leo XIV said that “our world struggles to find value in human life, even in its last hour.”

“May the Spirit of the Lord enlighten our minds, so that we know how to defend the intrinsic dignity of every human person,” he added.

The Vatican’s translators omitted the Pontiff’s words from the English translation of his remarks, even though the Vatican newspaper emphasized them in a headline.

