Pope’s message at audience: don’t put off response to God

June 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At his weekly public audience on June 4, Pope Leo XIV spoke about the parable of the laborers in the vineyard, saying that “it is a parable that gives hope.”

The Pope focused on the owner of the vineyard, who repeatedly goes out to hire more workers. He is, the Pontiff observed, like the Lord, a “tireless master, who wants at all costs to give value to the life of every one of us.”

Quoting St. Augustine, Pope Leo asked: “Why dost thou put off him that calleth thee, certain as thou art of the reward, but uncertain of the day?”

